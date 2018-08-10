Man Robbed Of N1 Million After MTN Allegedly Gave Access To Her SIM.

A man has taken to twitter to rant on how an MTN customer lost N1 million to fraudsters after MTN allegedly gave them access to her SIM and allowed it to be swapped without her consent.

The affected lady identified as Miss Joy allegedly got the message from MTN after her SIM had been successfully swapped by the scammers.Customer robbed of N1 million after MTN allegedly gave access to her SIM

Read the post as updated on twitter by @touchsquarehq

Dear Nigerians, please disconnect your BVN and very huge accounts from your MTN @MTNNG sim card. A friend just got robbed of over N1million because MTN allowed a random user swap her sim (Full details in thread) RT to create awareness please.

So Miss Joy got a message yesterday from MTN that her MTN sim has been swapped. She did not request for a sim swap, she has never attempted a sim swap Sim swap is when a new sim takes ownership of another number, transferring all old details to new sim

The MTN sim in question is thr one that has her BVN registered on and is also connected to all her bank accounts.

Miss Joy immediately called her banks (Ecobank and UBA) to block transactions from her account but she was too late. Under 15mins 1million naira was already transferred from her ECObank account, 200,000 was transferred from her UBA before it got restricted.

Apparently your details are not safe with MTN @MTNNG . Your bank account is not safe Your bvn is not safe MTN IS A SCAM

