Job Vacancies at Procter and Gamble – Apply Here

Procter and Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.

Graduate Sales Account Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationLagos

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentReq No: SLS00002647

Description

Did you know that at P&G Sales department you can lead in-market strategies across multiple product lines while developing deep expertise in P&G brands and categories? Winning feels good.

That’s why our Sales team makes sure everyone wins at P&G – our customers, our people, and our company.

Your Mission

You will be offered a position in the Sales Team, but you will work also with colleagues in other functions around the brands that we sell in Nigeria: Ariel, Pampers, Gillette, OralB and Always

What You Get To Do

Manage a geographical region consisting of International Customers, Wholesalers and Smaller stores, build a strong partnership by clearly understand customer’s needs, goals, strategies, systems and specifics in different categories

Overall responsibility for delivering volume and leadership in-store presence

Store visits with Customers regularly

Articulate and execute appropriate go-to-market for new geographies/ categories into which the distributor is expanding business.

Collect market information through different channels (market Insight) and share with decision influencers.

Collaborate with Multi-functional colleagues to assist in delivering excellent end-to-end customer service delivery and respond to market needs and trends.

Drive the identification/ exploration of potential business opportunities that extend beyond the immediate business operations.

Monitor, track and report Sales activity and ensure appropriate action is taken to meet/exceed Sales targets. Report monthly results and relevant market information, including information on competitive activities.

Manage day-to-day performance of all Sales team members – engaging, enabling & energizing the Team.

Qualifications

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree / Master’s degree graduate from any discipline

Very good speaking and written command of the English language

Evidence of passion, leadership and achievements in academic and/or non-academic activities

Problem solving via innovation & creativity

Strong organizing and analytical thinking;

Ability to collaborate effectively within a multicultural environment.

What We Will Offer You?

Recognized groundbreaking management skills – we offer you an environment to showcase your knowledge and management abilities

Continuous trainings and mentoring – you will work with passionate people and you will receive both formal training as well as day-to-day mentoring from your manager and other senior managers

Dynamic, diverse and respectful work environment

Competitive salary package and benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company

Procter & Gamble Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Internship

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

LocationLagos

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Manufacturing

Description

The Internship drive is for recent OND graduates looking to have their 1 year industrial attachment in Procter & Gamble.

This opening is not limited to any specific field of study. The job openings cover departments like Sales, Supply Network Operations, Brand/Marketing, Consumer Market Knowledge, Human Resources e.t.c.

Successful candidates will be considered for openings across Procter & Gamble departments in Lagos. Note that no specific field of study is required for any specific department.

Qualifications

This opening is not limited to any specific field of study, but for fresh OND graduates looking to have their 1 year industrial attachment in Procter & Gamble.

