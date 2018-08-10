Job Vacancies at Infostrategy Technology Nigeria Ltd – Apply Now

Infostrategy Technology Nigeria Ltd is an Information, Communication and Software Technology firm incorporated in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

We operate with a burning passion to transform the technological terrain of Africa by delivering value to clients through innovative and effective leverage of cutting-edge technology solutions.Business Development Executive

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Code: IST/ABJ/011

Available Start Date: Immediately

Department: Business Development

Reports to: Head of Business Development

Summary

Under the supervision of the Head of Business Development, the Business Development Executive is responsible for developing marketing and business plans for the achievement of revenue goals for the Organization.

S/He will assist in the development and implementation of long term organizational strategic goals, selected marketing initiatives, innovative business ideas and solutions that will position the organization competitively and profitably to enlarge her current clientele base, build key customer relationships, identify business opportunities, negotiate and close business deals while maintaining extensive knowledge of current market conditions.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Engage in market research in order to identify new business opportunities for the organization

Explain to potential clients about the various benefits offered by company products or services and following up so as to close the business deals

Drive business development and pitching to clients the organizations business model.

Respond to queries and complaints from clients as regards the company’s products and services.

Develop business proposals for existing and new clients.

Develop innovative strategies for retaining clients; this includes undertaking interviews in order to get feedback and incorporate it into the growth plan

Develop comprehensive knowledge about the business and its development practices, its marketing activities, prospective clients, and the trends for the industry.

Establish a knowledge storehouse of clients, referrals, REPs, presentations, and prospects

Participate in meetings, conferences and client discussions as a representative of the company

Develop database of client relationship management and utilize the result to manage clients.

Work individually or with teams to develop business proposals that is tailored to client’s needs.

Education Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies

First Degree in Business Administration, Marketing or related field

At least 3-5 years proven experience in business development.

Must have experience in Research & Project Management

Must have experience in proposal writing

Excellent Writing skills

Experience in content development.

Demonstrated accomplishment and skill in business development and client retention

Excellent interpersonal and communication skill

Strategic planning and Sales Skills

Networking, Persuasion, Prospecting, Public speaking and Closing Skills.

Excellent Knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

Identification of clients’ needs and challenges

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Territory and Market Management

Customer relations management

Excellent numeric and analytical skill

Background knowledge/ experience of the Information Technology industry would be an added advantage.

Software Developer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Code: IST/ABJ/001

Department: Technology Solutions

Reports to: Team Lead Technology Solutions

Responsibilities

Develop and implement new software programs

Maintain and improve the performance of existing software

Clearly and regularly communicate with management and technical support colleagues

Design and update software database

Test and maintain software products to ensure strong functionality and optimization

Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary

Code documentation e.g. Development of Software documentation

Other duties as assigned.

Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering/Development or any other related discipline. A Masters degree would be an added advantage but is not mandatory.

At least 4 years of experience in the development and delivery of high-quality software applications. A strong portfolio would be considered where the required experience is lacking.

Competencies:

Excellent planning and team management skills, demonstrating mature confidence and integrity

Proven ability to work as part of a cross-functional development team

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Stress tolerant

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good report writing and documentation skill

Should be proactive.

Required Skills

Core Skills:

Strong knowledge of OOP concepts.

Experience with development and consumption of RESTful APIs.

Experience with integration of payment platforms.

Knowledge of agile software development methodologies.

Strong knowledge of any of the following RDBMS: MySQL, Oracle SQL, PostgreSQL or Microsoft SQL Server. Experience with NoSQL databases would be an added advantage.

Any two out of the following skills are required:

Cross-platform mobile application development using Javascript Frameworks such as Cordova, Ionic or Onsen UI. Native application development with Java for Android or Swift for iOS would also be considered.

Knowledge of C# for development of Rich Internet Applications for Desktop.

Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of PHP. Knowledge of a prominent PHP framework such as Laravel, Symfony or CodeIgniter would be an added advantage but is not mandatory.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Cover Letter and CV’s as a Single Word Document to: recruitments@istrategytech.com The subject of the mail should be the Job Title – Job Code.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

