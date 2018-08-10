Import Control Officer at John Holt Plc – Apply Here

John Holt Plc is a well-established name in Nigeria and has been an important participant in many areas of the economy.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Import Control OfficerLocation: Lagos

Position Summary

The primary role of the Import Control Officer is to ensure efficiency in the Company’s Import Logistics System.

Key Responsibilities

Opening of Form M and LC Application to Import.

Handle timely order execution & documentation like Pre & Post shipment documents.

Following up with Clearing agents, Banks, Shipping companies, SON, Customs and other government agencies to ensure consignments are cleared smoothly.

Verify that all documentation adhere to import policies and laws.

Assisting with shipping, receiving and record keeping for both local and international transactions.

Preparation of daily progress report to be sent to the Import Control Manager.

Ability to prepare costing and perform other treasury functions will be an added advantage.

Qualifications/Skills/Experience

Requires a Bachelor’s degree in any numerate discipline.

Requires at least two years experience in a clearing and forwarding company in Nigeria.

Must be vast in import requirements and documentation.

Requires good verbal and written communications skills.

Must have Operational knowledge of the ports and government agencies.

Must have appropriate knowledge of inspection agents, Banks, shipping companies and Terminals.

Must be able to handle company information with confidentiality and discretion.

Application Closing Date

16th August, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send a copy of their Resume to: careers@jhplc.com with the position as subject of mail.

