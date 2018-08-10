ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship At Griffith University In Australia 2018 – Apply Now

The Griffith University, Australia is offering the ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship Program to Individuals who are Interested in Undergoing a degree program at the Institution.

The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage Year 12 school leavers to undertake undergraduate studies in Information Technology on a full-time basis. The aim is to assist potential applicants into an IT career path.

Applications Deadline: January 27th 2019

Eligible Countries: Australian

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $5,000

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Australians

Applicants must Be a recent Year 12 school leaver

Applicants must Receive an OP score of 1 – 5 (or ATAR Equivalent)

Also Apply: MasterCard Foundation Scholarships At University Of British Columbia, Canada – 2018

How To Apply: To be considered for this scholarship you must complete the following sections within the application:

Study details

Secondary education history

Statements

Personal statements:

Career goals and aims: Personal statement outlining your interest in the Information Technology field and why you would like to pursue a career in IT

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)