ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship At Griffith University In Australia 2018 – Apply Now

August 10, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The Griffith University, Australia is offering the ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship Program to Individuals who are Interested in Undergoing a degree program at the Institution.

The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage Year 12 school leavers to undertake undergraduate studies in Information Technology on a full-time basis. The aim is to assist potential applicants into an IT career path.

Applications Deadline: January 27th 2019

Eligible Countries: Australian

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $5,000

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be Australians
  • Applicants must Be a recent Year 12 school leaver
  • Applicants must Receive an OP score of 1 – 5 (or ATAR Equivalent)
Also Apply:  MasterCard Foundation Scholarships At University Of British Columbia, Canada – 2018

How To Apply:  To be considered for this scholarship you must complete the following sections within the application:

Study details

  • Secondary education history
  • Statements
  • Personal statements:
  • Career goals and aims: Personal statement outlining your interest in the Information Technology field and why you would like to pursue a career in IT

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *