ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship At Griffith University In Australia 2018 – Apply Now
The Griffith University, Australia is offering the ICT Academic Excellence Scholarship Program to Individuals who are Interested in Undergoing a degree program at the Institution.
The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage Year 12 school leavers to undertake undergraduate studies in Information Technology on a full-time basis. The aim is to assist potential applicants into an IT career path.
Applications Deadline: January 27th 2019
Eligible Countries: Australian
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: $5,000
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be Australians
- Applicants must Be a recent Year 12 school leaver
- Applicants must Receive an OP score of 1 – 5 (or ATAR Equivalent)
How To Apply: To be considered for this scholarship you must complete the following sections within the application:
Study details
- Secondary education history
- Statements
- Personal statements:
- Career goals and aims: Personal statement outlining your interest in the Information Technology field and why you would like to pursue a career in IT
Visit The Official Website For More Information
