Graduate Admin Officer at DM Holdings Limited – Apply Here

DM Holdings Limited (DMH) – Our client, a leading Media firm in Ogba, Lagos State, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Admin Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 year

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Graduate JobsRequirements

An Admin Officer with minimum of (One) 1 year experience is urgently needed.

Minimum qualification is First Degree in any Management Course.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: jobs@dmholdingslimited.com

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)