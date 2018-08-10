Current Vacancies In A Renowned Multinational Oil and Gas Company – Apply Here

A reputable multinational Oil and Gas company in Nigeria, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Investment Analyst
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirements
CFA charter holders only.Job Title: Risk Analyst
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirement
Interested candidates should have experience in a Big Four Audit firm.

Job Title: Fund Accountant
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirement
CFA charter holders only.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: oladokunoluremi@yahoo.com

Note: Please if you do not meet the requirement do not bother sending.

