Current Vacancies In A Renowned Multinational Oil and Gas Company – Apply Here
A reputable multinational Oil and Gas company in Nigeria, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Investment Analyst
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirements
CFA charter holders only.Job Title: Risk Analyst
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirement
Interested candidates should have experience in a Big Four Audit firm.
Job Title: Fund Accountant
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Requirement
CFA charter holders only.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: oladokunoluremi@yahoo.com
Note: Please if you do not meet the requirement do not bother sending.
(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply