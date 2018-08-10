Capstone Editing Textbook Grants At Central Queensland University In Australia – Apply Now

The Central Queensland University invites applications for the capstone editing textbook grant for international students who are willing to acquire a degree program at the Institution.

The grant is provided in the form of one $1,000 gift voucher per year for three years (so long as you remain a student) to the Co-op book store, which has stores in most states and delivers throughout Australia. The grant recipient will be free to purchase any books they feel they need for their studies.Also Apply:  £4,000 Selected Countries Scholarship Program At University Of Essex, UK

Applications Deadline: December 31st 2018

Eligible Countries: Australia

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

  • You must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree at an Australian or New Zealand university.
  • You can be studying internally or externally.
  • You can be a domestic or international student
  • You must be a full-time student for the duration of the grant.

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

