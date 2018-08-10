Capstone Editing Textbook Grants At Central Queensland University In Australia – Apply Now

The Central Queensland University invites applications for the capstone editing textbook grant for international students who are willing to acquire a degree program at the Institution.

The grant is provided in the form of one $1,000 gift voucher per year for three years (so long as you remain a student) to the Co-op book store, which has stores in most states and delivers throughout Australia. The grant recipient will be free to purchase any books they feel they need for their studies.

Applications Deadline: December 31st 2018

Eligible Countries: Australia

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

You must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree at an Australian or New Zealand university.

You can be studying internally or externally.

You can be a domestic or international student

You must be a full-time student for the duration of the grant.

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

