Male Field Officers at Guaranty Multiservices and Property Konsult Limited – Apply Here

Guaranty Multiservices and Property Konsult Limited – We are a leading source of Real Estate investment in Nigeria, a market place for refreshingly genuine property deals and a property investment and development firm with core competence in providing authentic land and landed property

deals for investment purposes and quality and luxury homes, offices, stores and shops and within a very affordable budget for residential, business and other purposes.Male Field Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Requirements

Candidates must have:

Ability to speak, read and write in fluent English.

Minimum of OND in any course.

Ability to use and operate the computer.

Ability to use Microsoft Office, especially Microsoft Word.

Ability to use and operate a smart phone (Android and others)

Within 22-35 years.

Very versatile knowledge of Lagos State and the ability to find way around various places in Lagos State.

Must reside within Ojota, Palmgroove, Maryland, Gbagada, Yaba, Bariga, Oshodi, Ilupeju, Mushin, or environ.

Remuneration

Salary N30,000 monthly

Field expenses provided separately by the company (N25,000 Monthly).

Minimum Monthly Package (N30,000 + N25,000=N55,000)

Method of Application

Applicants should send their job Application/Cover Letter supported by their CV to: info@guarantyproperty.com

Note: This is not a Markting Job!

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)