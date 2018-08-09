Five Hacks For Looking Fashionable on a Budget

You do not need to break the bank all in the name of looking good. This is because you can still spend less and still appear fashionable.

The important thing here is how you wear what you have. Correspondingly, Jumia, the online store you can trust, shares ways you can look good or fashionable on a budget.

Get easy to pair clothes

The first tip to building your wardrobe is to make sure you have enough basics to serve a variety of different outfits. This means looking for clothes that are neutral, free of complicated patterns and easy to pair with other clothes. These include plain t-shirts with simple necklines in multiple colours, a pair of form-fitting blue jeans in your favourite cut, simple ballet flat shoes, a decent jacket or blazer in a dark colour and a pair of black pants.

Sell or swap with friends

Rather than giving away unwanted clothes or throwing them away, see if your friends are interested – then ask if there’s anything in their wardrobe they don’t want anymore. Swapping clothes with your friends can give new life to unloved pieces and help everyone pick out new pieces to freshen up their wardrobe.

Look for sales and clearance items

The best way to keep budgets low is to get your clothes from online clearance sales. Many fantastic pieces end up in these stores due to inability to move product, or sometimes because a store simply needs to make space for new goods, meaning you’ll find great pieces at low prices in these stores.

Browse thrift stores

Along with looking for sales and clearances, your clothes can also come from thrift stores. These places hold a unique mix of clothes donated by those who lost interest in them for a variety of reasons. Perfectly good clothing will end up here for outrageously low prices.

Get creative with combinations

The best way to keep your outfits fresh is to swap out small pieces or parts. This is why you want staples, and why you should build up a generous collection of accessories such as cardigans, scarves, belts and jewellery that can add flair and a sense of change to your outfits.

