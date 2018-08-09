Financial Analyst at PricewaterhouseCooper – Apply Now
PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client, within the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Financial Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience6 years
LocationNigeria
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / AuditReference Number: 130-PEO00919
Department: People & Change Nigeria
Job Type: Permanent
Job Description
Our client has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Financial Analyst to join their dynamic team
This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is looking to advance his/her career in finance and gain hands-on experience in a thriving and supportive work environment.
Roles & Responsibilities
Financial Analysis:
Identify key issues and carry out relevant financial analysis
Participate actively in compiling proposals for business development activities.
Prepare feasibility studies
Develop financial models as required and prepare financial projections (balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, etc.).
Review financial models developed by 3rd parties and other business units including the finance function
Articulate key relevant financial metrics (e.g. IRR – Internal rate of returns, NPV – Net present value) that are based on assumptions specific to projects under consideration
Present financial analysis in a reader friendly manner to highlight most important take-aways.
Understand the drivers of company performance, liquidity, operational and financial efficiency as well as stakeholder value
Understand common provisions of transaction documents (such as sale and purchase agreements) and their relationship with due diligence findings and key transaction considerations.
Prepare and deliver due diligence reports from buy and sell sides perspectives
Investor Relations:
Develop a comprehensive Investor Relations framework and Strategy
Build and maintain a good reputation through clear and consistent two way communication
Manage relationships with analysts, investors and individual shareholders
Provide market insights to executive management; including financial trends, shareholder concerns, competitor actions and anything that might impact the company.
Oversee and manage quarterly earning calls as well as prepare the company’s annual report.
Interact with equity research analysts
Identify issues necessary to be addressed, its implication and inform management about these issues
Keep track of investors
Analyse market and company data (also in comparison to its peers)
Ensure that information about the company is disclosed transparently, comparatively, consistently and reliably.
Responsible for Arranging:
Contacts with research analysts both on the sell side and buy side
Private meetings with investors
Shareholder meetings
Analyst meetings
Press conferences
Coordinating media relations and investor communications.
Requirements
Minimum of 6 years relevant experience
Must be a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA)
Minimum of 2:2 University Degree or its equivalent
Good understanding of the economic operating environment.
Deal Advisory or Transaction services experience will be an advantage
Excellent persuasive and negotiation skills
Strong numerical skills and good business acumen
Good research and documentation skills
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Articulate, with excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong people and project management skills
Excellent computer skills and working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, including but not limited to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.
Knowledge of IFRS will be an advantage
Sound judgement, discretional ability and good decision-making skills.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) career website on pwc.co.za to apply
