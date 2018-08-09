Financial Analyst at PricewaterhouseCooper – Apply Now

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client, within the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Financial Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / AuditReference Number: 130-PEO00919

Location: Nigeria

Department: People & Change Nigeria

Job Type: Permanent

Job Description

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Financial Analyst to join their dynamic team

This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is looking to advance his/her career in finance and gain hands-on experience in a thriving and supportive work environment.

Roles & Responsibilities

Financial Analysis:

Identify key issues and carry out relevant financial analysis

Participate actively in compiling proposals for business development activities.

Prepare feasibility studies

Develop financial models as required and prepare financial projections (balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, etc.).

Review financial models developed by 3rd parties and other business units including the finance function

Articulate key relevant financial metrics (e.g. IRR – Internal rate of returns, NPV – Net present value) that are based on assumptions specific to projects under consideration

Present financial analysis in a reader friendly manner to highlight most important take-aways.

Understand the drivers of company performance, liquidity, operational and financial efficiency as well as stakeholder value

Understand common provisions of transaction documents (such as sale and purchase agreements) and their relationship with due diligence findings and key transaction considerations.

Prepare and deliver due diligence reports from buy and sell sides perspectives

Investor Relations:

Develop a comprehensive Investor Relations framework and Strategy

Build and maintain a good reputation through clear and consistent two way communication

Manage relationships with analysts, investors and individual shareholders

Provide market insights to executive management; including financial trends, shareholder concerns, competitor actions and anything that might impact the company.

Oversee and manage quarterly earning calls as well as prepare the company’s annual report.

Interact with equity research analysts

Identify issues necessary to be addressed, its implication and inform management about these issues

Keep track of investors

Analyse market and company data (also in comparison to its peers)

Ensure that information about the company is disclosed transparently, comparatively, consistently and reliably.

Responsible for Arranging:

Contacts with research analysts both on the sell side and buy side

Private meetings with investors

Shareholder meetings

Analyst meetings

Press conferences

Coordinating media relations and investor communications.

Requirements

Minimum of 6 years relevant experience

Must be a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA)

Minimum of 2:2 University Degree or its equivalent

Good understanding of the economic operating environment.

Deal Advisory or Transaction services experience will be an advantage

Excellent persuasive and negotiation skills

Strong numerical skills and good business acumen

Good research and documentation skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Articulate, with excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong people and project management skills

Excellent computer skills and working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, including but not limited to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.

Knowledge of IFRS will be an advantage

Sound judgement, discretional ability and good decision-making skills.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) career website on pwc.co.za to apply

