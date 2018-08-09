CIBN UK to Host Maiden Edition of International Bankers Conference in London

The international branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) United Kingdom, has concluded arrangements to hold the 1st Nigerian international Bankers Conference, on: “The Challenges of Regulatory Changes and De-Risking,” scheduled to hold in London, from August 30 to September 1, 2018.

CIBN notes that an onslaught of complex and broad ranging regulations has affected the global banking industry – with more to come, as such, high-performing banks must view this as an opportunity to create competitive differentiation.In a statement in Lagos, it added that the right strategic regulatory response can lead beyond survival to profitable growth in the new environment.

According to the organisers, the Conference provides another unique opportunity to partner with other forward looking organisations, and stakeholders in the financial system within Nigeria and Africa, including global financial leaders across the globe.

“The event would also provide a veritable platform for networking opportunities among participants across the globe.

The 1st Nigerian international Bankers Conference is indeed a step in the right direction as we all strive towards making the Nigeria’s financial services industry globally competitive,” the statement said.

CIBN listed resource persons at the event to include; Mrs. Aishah N. Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate, CBN; Mr. John Turnbull, Director, Certis International; Mr. Clive Carpenter Vice President, Business Council for Africa; Noline Matemera, Partner, TLT LLP; and Stuart Mc Bride Partner, TLT LLP.

Others are Jason Cropper, Partner, TLT LLP; Ian Burgess, Principal, Technology & Digital Uk Finance; Paul Gair, Partner, TLT LLP; Brain Craig Legal Director, TLT LLP; Mduduzi Mswabuki, Partner, Ernst & Young, While Dr. Uche Olowu FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, would give the keynote address.

Expected participants at the event are members from regulatory bodies in banking and finance, and other allied sectors, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Academics, Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and other relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian Finance Sector.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)