Burna Boy Splashes $65k On Diamond Encrusted Audemars Piguet Wristwatch – Photo

August 9, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Nigerian dancehall star, Burna Boy took to Instagram to show off his new diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet wristwatch he bought for $65,000.

See more photos below.

