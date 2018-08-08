StarTimes to Lower Subscription Fee

StarTimes has announced a one month free access for all its subscribers starting from August 1st to 31st, with the inclusion of Ebony Life TV, ST Nollywood Plus and Fox.

The pay-TV giant also promised a downward review of its Classic Bouquet subscription rate from N2600 to N1,900 come September, at a time when other services providers are hiking subscription fee.Meanwhile, the one month free access on all decoders will ensure customers have access to its new channels, irrespective of their subscription status.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the company’s Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun noted that “This reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our customers enjoy the best for less.”

StarTimes declares August open for free viewing

The statement read in part “Starting from September 1, all StarTimes subscribers will enjoy more entertainment for less. With the addition of new entertainment, movies and kiddie’s channels. We are aware of the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians and have resolved to allow them watch all channels for free this August and reduce our subscription rate come September 1”

The company added that it seeks to enrich the lives of its customers across the various territories where it operates. “We are constantly looking for new ways of delivering more value to our customers with the best local and international entertainment. We want to do our bit with this offering. While others are increasing prices, we find ways to lower ours to ensure customer satisfaction”

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.

StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.

