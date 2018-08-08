Procurement Officer at Artee Group (SPAR Nigeria) – Apply Here

Artee Group is one of Nigeria’s leading businesses spanning across the consumption space. While retail forms the core business activity of Artee Group, Group subsidiaries are present in shopping mall, manufacturing, real estates, among many others. At Artee Group, our statement of purpose is ‘Adding value beyond limits’.

This is as true as it was in 1998, when we started out as a wholesaler in Nigeria. SPAR Park n Shop which operates in the hypermarket and supermarket retail format is today present across 3 cities of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. In the year 2014, Artee Group launch its first shopping mall in Port Harcourt. Riding on the success of Port Harcourt Mall, Artee Group is presently working on 3 shopping mall projects across Nigeria. With the launch of Dollarstore in Port Harcourt Mall, Artee Group recently added another value format to its retail brand portfolio.

Procurement Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldProcurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

Details:

We are seeking a detail-oriented, thorough, and organized procurement officer to oversee purchases and develop new contracts. In this position, you will play a key role in procuring high-quality and cost-efficient supplies for our organization. You will follow procurement procedures.

Method of Application

Applicants should send CVs to careers@arteegroup.com

