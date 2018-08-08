MTN Group deploys Artificial Intelligence-driven Tech for Marketing

Flytxt, the independent market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology, has signed a deal with telecoms giant MTN Group to automate both inbounds and outbound marketing across its entire network of more than 217 million subscribers.

The three-year licensing deal means that all the company’s operations across Africa and the Middle East will be using Flytxt’s flagship product NEON-dX to provide an improved, personalized service for MTN customers, resulting in higher product uptake and reduced customer churn.Commenting on the deal, the CEO of Flytxt, Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, said: “NEON-dX will provide MTN Group with a unique competitive edge across its markets by allowing the firm to personalise engagement for each of their customers, resulting in an uplift in net revenue.

“MTN is a hugely respected global player, operating in one of the world’s fastest growing regions for mobile telecommunications, so we are delighted that they will be using NEON-dX across its footprint.

“Our relationship with the Group goes back to 2014 and this new agreement illustrates the value that our products and services have already brought to their business as well as the potential to boost revenue and cut churn even further.”

NEON-dX will be used for outbound marketing and inbound marketing across traditional and digital touchpoints.

The software will enable MTN to better understand its customers through learning their behavior and predicting what they want in real time, creating deeper and longer relationships.

NEON-dX replaces MTN’s existing system and is designed to use machine learning to provide deeper understanding of customers and recommend next best offers. The insights from advanced analytics will allow MTN to personalise offers and services to reflect the customer’s contextual needs and interests in real-time.

MTN Group, which has its headquarters in South Africa, is a leading telecoms operator and joins more than 100 other enterprises around the world that are already using Flytxt technologies, including over 60 telcos.

Since starting operations in 1994, MTN has grown its subscriber base to more than 217.2 million people in 22 countries, including one of the largest telecoms networks in Africa. Countries in which it operates include Nigeria, Iran, South Africa, Ghana, Cameron, Uganda and Ivory Coast.

Head of Group Consumer at MTN, Albert Fernandez, said: “Our vision is to deliver a bold, new digital world to our customers and we believe Flytxt can help us achieve that goal.

“Our strategy includes providing the best customer experience and harnessing the potential of the market-leading technology. In NEON-dX, we believe we have chosen a product that meets both of those objectives.”

The agreement is just the latest major deal for Flytxt, which also recently announced an agreement with Viettel Telecom in Vietnam and with another major operator in the Arabian Gulf.

Flytxt is one of the fastest growing developers of software in the rapidly expanding fields of artificial intelligence, analytics and marketing automation.

The company’s client base consists of more than 100 businesses across a global network of 50 countries, including more than 60 communications service providers, such as Vodafone, America Movil, Viettel, Airtel, and Zain Group.

