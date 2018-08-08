Globe Motors start production of Vehicles in Lagos

A Lagos-based auto dealers Globe Motors has started the production of Hyundai Cooling Van and Higer brands of vehicles at its Lekki, Lagos Assembly Plant.

The plant has an installed capacity of 6,000 vehicles yearly, which the company said would be increased.Globe Motors is among the 30 auto manufacturers accredited by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), under the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

The company about three years ago announced plans to set up a multi-auto assembly plant worth $200 million.

Globe Motors Managing Director Victor Oguamalam said production begun at the plant since last year, though the firm is yet to hit its expected capacity. “We have an annual installed capacity of 6,000 vehicles at the plant, but daily production is subject to market and other forces,” he said.

He said the firm has enough personnel in the plant.

The company, he said, is operating at Semi-Knock Down (SKD) level and plans to move to Complete Knock Down (CKD) stage soon.

Oguamalam said the company has qualified staff manning the plant, while Hyundai and Higer experts from Korea and China give backup.

He said: “Before we started assembling, engineers from Hyundai Corporation came and set up the plant, trained our staff for months and we took it up from there. They came in two batches, made up of group of engineers who installed the equipment and set up the assembly lines and the marketing department who took our staff on the marketing aspects of the business. Even the engineers who came to put us through were amazed at the competence of our staff. They confessed that technical staff in Nigeria are knowledgeable and pick faster than in other countries where they tried to set up plants. Most of our workers were drawn from existing auto garages and Globe Motors workshop across the country. You know Globe Motors is reputed for its competence in automobile maintenance and we are replicating this in our assembly plants. For over 30 years, we have been in the business of automobile so we are not new in this line of business.”

The Plant Manager, Mr. Simon Njere, said the plant compares with the best in the country.

“We are well-equipped with modern facilities for checking the quality of products we are producing here and our equipment are procured from Korea. There are diagnostic equipment, speed tester, wheel balancing machines, among others, to ensure that they conform to international standards of Hyundai and Higer brands,” Njere said.

