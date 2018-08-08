Ecobank to hold Xpress Account Concert in UNICAL

Ecobank will on Fri-day hold its Xpress Account Concert in the University of Calabar (Unical), Cross River State.

A statement signed by, Head, Consumer Marketing, Insights & Analytics, Eco-bank Nigeria, Ikechukwu Kalu said the campus concert will kick off at 4pm at the Malabo ground near the student union Cafeteria, with popular artists lined up to perform; they include a popular rap artiste, Vector, while Ahneeka of BB Naija fame will be the host.According to Kalu, various prizes ranging from laptops, tablets, and fridges, among others have been lined up for grabs by winners in the various competitions planned for the event. “This is one concert students and youths around the campus must not miss. It promises to be fun and excitement all the way and besides, many of the attendees will be going home with various gifts,” he said.

Ecobank flagged off an initiative, with the theme: ‘Ecobank Xpress Campus Storm’ to avail students of tertiary institutions the opportunity to open the Ecobank Xpress account, a digital account that requires no documentation, minimum balance or paperwork, simply by downloading the Ecobank Mobile app.

With the Ecobank Xpress account, students will be able to access financial services such as airtime top up, funds transfer and bill payment from their mobile devices. Parents and Guardians will also be able to transfer money to their children or wards‘Xpress accounts which they can withdraw without a card at any Ecobank ATM or Xpress Point.

The first phase of this initiative will cover 24 universities, polytechnics and colleagues of education across the country. So far, the Campus Storm team has reached University of Lagos, Akoka; University of Benin, Benin City; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, among others.

