$20m Diaspora Housing Fund unveiled

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc Group, has pre-launched $20 million Diaspora Housing Investment Fund in London.

The fund is a closed end investment fund to be privately placed and constituted under a Trust Deed with suitable Commercial Trustees to be selected. It will be established through the issuance of the similitude of a real estate investment trust scheme, which will provide opportunities for individual and institutional investors to participate in the Nigerian real estate sector.FBNQuest Asset Management is also urging Nigerians in the Diaspora to take advantage of the numerous investment opportunities available in Nigeria. The call was made at the just-concluded Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDOA) Global Development Conference in London.

The conference presented an opportunity for Nigerians in the Diaspora to engage in constructive and interactive sessions with key decision makers across different industries in Nigeria, encouraging stakeholders to partner and collaborate on investment schemes.

FBNQuest Managing Director, Ike Onyia, said: “We want to partner the Diaspora community through NIDO and its members. As a member of one of the leading financial services groups in Africa, we are well-positioned to serve the Diaspora community professionally and ensure that their aspirations in maximising investment returns are fulfilled.’’

According to him, the “FBNQuest Asset Management is open to partnerships that will unlock the potential of the Nigerian Diaspora community as a source of economic development.

“We provide bespoke solutions to organisations and individual investors looking to set up structures that can help them achieve their investment goals.

“As a trusted advisor and credible partner with sound local knowledge and a rich pedigree, we will help them navigate through opportunities in the home.’’

