Study In Italy: Management Of Sustainable Development Goals Scholarship Program

Applications are invited for the Management of Sustainable Development Goals Scholarship Program which is provided to International students looking to pursue a degree program in Italy.

The Management of Sustainable Development Goals (MSDG) by LUMSA International is a one year international MSc programme in English language of 1st level and it is offered in a blended format to facilitate the participation of both professionals and long-distance students.

Applications Deadline: August 24th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value Of Scholarships:

full scholarship of € 10,000.00

2 advanced scholarships of € 7,000.00

7 partial scholarships of € 5,000.00

Eligibility:

Applicants must Have a Bachelors degree in Natural/Hard Sciences (Architecture, Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics) or in Social Sciences (Anthropology, Communication, Economics, International Relations, Law, Management, Pedagogy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology) or in Humanities (History, Languages, Literature, Philosophy, Theology).

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have excellent academic records

Application Process: Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

