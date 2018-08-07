Opera Introduces Mobile Browser with Built-In Cryptocurrency Wallet

Opera has launched a new browser software with a built-in cryptocurrency wallet. The Norwegian software company last week said: the “new version of the Opera browser for Android combines easy-to-use crypto wallet functionality with support for the Ethereum Web3 API.”

The company is inviting new users to join the browser which is in private beta testing.The launch follows an announcement in January when Opera Software launched a cryptocurrency miner protection for Android mobile devices.

The New Opera Browser

The new browser features a simple user interface that builds on “existing web browser wallets and dapps with a default WebView.”

With the new browser, users can send, receive or pay in cryptocurrency directly from a toogle on their Android mobile devices. In addition, it allows users to interact easily with decentralised web applications (dapps) built on the Ethereum network.

Opera Crypto Product lead Charles Hamel said in a statement:

“We believe the web of today will be the interface to the decentralised web of tomorrow. […] By becoming the first major browser to open up to Web 3.0, we would like to contribute to making the internet of the future more accessible.”

According to the company, the new browser will reduce “the entry barrier to Web 3.0 for users” and create a path for those willing to “venture into the world of dapps and cryptocurrencies.”

Web 3.0 envisions a decentralised internet built on the Ethereum blockchain connecting users of dapps and peer-to-peer networks.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)