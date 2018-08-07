Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : IT Project and Network Manager

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles.

The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: IT Project and Network Manager

Job Description

Manage a team of Network engineers to plan, design and deploy all network solutions according to business requirements.

Manage network team to provide requisite support for effective operation of WAN, LAN and Telecommunication infrastructure across the FMN group.

Manage Network Operations budget and liaise with external partners to implement Network and telecommunications related projects.

Manage the network team to ensure effective service delivery, timely resolution of incidents and effective reporting.

Lead the network team to identify potential network risks and establish response plan.

Person Specification

The ideal candidate must:

Possess excellent leadership skills.

Be attentive to details.

Have excellent time management and project management skills.

Qualification

5 ‘O’ level credits including Mathematics and English in not more than 2 sittings.

First Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics or any other related course.

Professional Certification – CCNA, CCNP

Experience:

Minimum of five years cognate experience

