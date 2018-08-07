Baker Hughes Job Vacancy : Petroleum Engineer – APPLY HERE

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.

Job Title: Petroleum Engineer Job Number: 1813248

Job: Engineering/Technology

Role Summary

BHGE has an opportunity for a Petroleum Engineer to join its Geoscience team in Lagos Nigeria

Essential Responsibilities

Provides Petroleum Engineering input to multi-disciplinary projects focused on production enhancement

Integrates data and performs interpretation and analysis using appropriate state-of-the-art techniques to provide best in class solutions for the client

Interacts with the client and builds/delivers technical solutions to client challenges

Expected to plan and manage workload in order to meet given targets

Handles special projects as assigned.

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering

5-10 years’ Petroleum Engineering experience in the Oil & Gas Industry

Excellent Problem solving skills with a drive for results

Must be action oriented, ethical in value and have a strong client focus

Must be able to work both independently and as part of multi-disciplined teams working with an extensive client base

Demonstrates competency in all aspects of Petroleum Engineering

Must have awareness of Wireline/LWD technologies and measurements

Experienced in planning and evaluation of production enhancement activities

Knowledgeable about production technology and production optimisation

Desired Characteristics:

Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering will be beneficial

Experience from an Oil Producing company will be beneficial.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

