Baker Hughes Job Vacancy : Petroleum Engineer – APPLY HERE

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Petroleum Engineer Job Number: 1813248
Job: Engineering/Technology
Role Summary
- BHGE has an opportunity for a Petroleum Engineer to join its Geoscience team in Lagos Nigeria
Essential Responsibilities
- Provides Petroleum Engineering input to multi-disciplinary projects focused on production enhancement
- Integrates data and performs interpretation and analysis using appropriate state-of-the-art techniques to provide best in class solutions for the client
- Interacts with the client and builds/delivers technical solutions to client challenges
- Expected to plan and manage workload in order to meet given targets
- Handles special projects as assigned.
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering
- 5-10 years’ Petroleum Engineering experience in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Excellent Problem solving skills with a drive for results
- Must be action oriented, ethical in value and have a strong client focus
- Must be able to work both independently and as part of multi-disciplined teams working with an extensive client base
- Demonstrates competency in all aspects of Petroleum Engineering
- Must have awareness of Wireline/LWD technologies and measurements
- Experienced in planning and evaluation of production enhancement activities
- Knowledgeable about production technology and production optimisation
Desired Characteristics:
- Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering will be beneficial
- Experience from an Oil Producing company will be beneficial.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
