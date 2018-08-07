Arts & Social Sciences Scholarships At Stellenbosch University – South Africa 2018

Are you an African? Are you looking to acquire a degree program in South Africa?

Applications are invited for the Arts & Social Sciences Scholarship Program which is awarded to Africans who are interested in undergoing a degree program at Stellenbosch University – South Africa.

Application Deadline: 31st August 2018

Eligible Countries: Africa

Type: PhD

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Africans

Applicants must have completed their Masters & Bachelors degree program

Applicants must have excellent academic records

Applicants must have applied or applying to Stallenbosch University

Application Process: Interested applicants can begin to prepare the following:

A letter motivating your suitability for this scholarship (no longer than one page)

A concept note or research proposal for your proposed study (no word limit)

Identify three academic references, one of which must be your Masters supervisor

Collate a copy of ALL your tertiary (undergraduate and postgraduate) academic records (transcripts) AND certificates. Please scan and save these documents as one file.

Provide proof of competency in English; i.e. English language proficiency test results or publications written in English

A sample of your best academic writing; either a publication or chapter from your Masters thesis (in PDF).

Submit the application and supporting documents to reach the University on or before the closing date. Applications which are incomplete, hand-written and/or where documentation is missing, will not be considered. The application form and supporting documentation should be submitted in a single email.

Applications should be clearly marked Graduate School Scholarship Application and should be submitted by e-mail to graduateschool@sun.ac.za.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

