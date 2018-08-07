Arts & Social Sciences Scholarships At Stellenbosch University – South Africa 2018
Are you an African? Are you looking to acquire a degree program in South Africa?
Applications are invited for the Arts & Social Sciences Scholarship Program which is awarded to Africans who are interested in undergoing a degree program at Stellenbosch University – South Africa.
Application Deadline: 31st August 2018
Eligible Countries: Africa
Type: PhD
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be Africans
- Applicants must have completed their Masters & Bachelors degree program
- Applicants must have excellent academic records
- Applicants must have applied or applying to Stallenbosch University
Application Process: Interested applicants can begin to prepare the following:
- A letter motivating your suitability for this scholarship (no longer than one page)
- A concept note or research proposal for your proposed study (no word limit)
- Identify three academic references, one of which must be your Masters supervisor
- Collate a copy of ALL your tertiary (undergraduate and postgraduate) academic records (transcripts) AND certificates. Please scan and save these documents as one file.
- Provide proof of competency in English; i.e. English language proficiency test results or publications written in English
- A sample of your best academic writing; either a publication or chapter from your Masters thesis (in PDF).
- Submit the application and supporting documents to reach the University on or before the closing date. Applications which are incomplete, hand-written and/or where documentation is missing, will not be considered. The application form and supporting documentation should be submitted in a single email.
- Applications should be clearly marked Graduate School Scholarship Application and should be submitted by e-mail to graduateschool@sun.ac.za.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
