AppZone Limited Job Vacancy : Database Administrator – Apply Here

AppZone Limited Job Vacancy : Database Administrator

AppZone is Africa’s leading provider of Integrated Banking and Payment software platforms and incidentally creator of BankOne; the world’s leading cloud infrastructure for Banking and Payment processing targeted at Small and Medium financial Institutions.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Database Administrator

Job Description

  • Microsoft SQL Server administration and maintenance functions of production and QA databases in a 24/7 mission-critical environment
  • Participate in database server architecture and design as well as server environment recommendations for the overall infrastructure solution including storage capacity planning
  • Responsible for database alerts, maintenance plans and scripts to acquire, store, and transform data for the company’s data warehouse and its various users
  • Manage database security and control access permissions and privileges
  • Maintain the health, performance and integrity of the database systems
  • Responsible for availability, reliability and integrity of business data stored in production databases
  • Communicate regularly with the development team, business and operations team to ensure the security and confidentiality of data
  • Resolve production database issues and implement improvements to prevent a recurrence of the issue
  • Backup and restore databases as necessary
  • Design and develop architecture for data warehouse including source data ETL (extract transform and load) strategy, data movement and aggregation as well as data quality strategy.

Requirements

  • Minimum of B.Sc/HND in computer science, computer engineering or any other related field.
  • Minimum of 4years relevant work experience
  • Strong experience on SQL Server maintenance, Advanced SQL Server concepts like indexes, stored procedures e.t.c with an emphasis on database efficiency.
  • You must be performance driven with a proven track record
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and analytic skills.

Application Closing Date
30th August, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

