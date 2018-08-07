AppZone Limited Job Vacancy : Database Administrator – Apply Here
AppZone is Africa’s leading provider of Integrated Banking and Payment software platforms and incidentally creator of BankOne; the world’s leading cloud infrastructure for Banking and Payment processing targeted at Small and Medium financial Institutions.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Database Administrator
Job Description
- Microsoft SQL Server administration and maintenance functions of production and QA databases in a 24/7 mission-critical environment
- Participate in database server architecture and design as well as server environment recommendations for the overall infrastructure solution including storage capacity planning
- Responsible for database alerts, maintenance plans and scripts to acquire, store, and transform data for the company’s data warehouse and its various users
- Manage database security and control access permissions and privileges
- Maintain the health, performance and integrity of the database systems
- Responsible for availability, reliability and integrity of business data stored in production databases
- Communicate regularly with the development team, business and operations team to ensure the security and confidentiality of data
- Resolve production database issues and implement improvements to prevent a recurrence of the issue
- Backup and restore databases as necessary
- Design and develop architecture for data warehouse including source data ETL (extract transform and load) strategy, data movement and aggregation as well as data quality strategy.
Requirements
- Minimum of B.Sc/HND in computer science, computer engineering or any other related field.
- Minimum of 4years relevant work experience
- Strong experience on SQL Server maintenance, Advanced SQL Server concepts like indexes, stored procedures e.t.c with an emphasis on database efficiency.
- You must be performance driven with a proven track record
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Good communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal and analytic skills.
Application Closing Date
30th August, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
