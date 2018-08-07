AppZone Limited Job Vacancy : Database Administrator – Apply Here

AppZone is Africa’s leading provider of Integrated Banking and Payment software platforms and incidentally creator of BankOne; the world’s leading cloud infrastructure for Banking and Payment processing targeted at Small and Medium financial Institutions.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Database Administrator



Microsoft SQL Server administration and maintenance functions of production and QA databases in a 24/7 mission-critical environment

Participate in database server architecture and design as well as server environment recommendations for the overall infrastructure solution including storage capacity planning

Responsible for database alerts, maintenance plans and scripts to acquire, store, and transform data for the company’s data warehouse and its various users

Manage database security and control access permissions and privileges

Maintain the health, performance and integrity of the database systems

Responsible for availability, reliability and integrity of business data stored in production databases

Communicate regularly with the development team, business and operations team to ensure the security and confidentiality of data

Resolve production database issues and implement improvements to prevent a recurrence of the issue

Backup and restore databases as necessary

Design and develop architecture for data warehouse including source data ETL (extract transform and load) strategy, data movement and aggregation as well as data quality strategy.

Minimum of B.Sc/HND in computer science, computer engineering or any other related field.

Minimum of 4years relevant work experience

Strong experience on SQL Server maintenance, Advanced SQL Server concepts like indexes, stored procedures e.t.c with an emphasis on database efficiency.

You must be performance driven with a proven track record

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Good communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and analytic skills.

Application Closing Date

30th August, 2018.

How to Apply

