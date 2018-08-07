9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Senior Engineer, Solution Architect (Transport Network) -Apply Here

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:Job Title: Senior Engineer, Solution Architect (Transport Network)



Job Summary

Plan and design fixed access and transport networks infrastructure tosupport the delivery of enterprise solutions and technologies such as IP/MPLS,PDH/SDH/DWDM, FTTx, xDSL, Wi-Fi & Cloud

Principal Functions

Participate inthe enterprise sales cycle to gather customer business needs and definetechnical requirements.

Responsible foranalysing, designing and developing commercially viable end-to-end transport(IP & TX) solutions for the customers based on their specifications andbusiness needs.

Responsible for allplanning, design and optimization activities for fixed access and Transportnetworks to ensure optimum quality and network performance of the enterprisenetwork infrastructure.

Design and directE2E integration of cost effective and efficient transmission topology systemsto support the provisioning of enterprise network services.

Prepare Highlevel and detailed E2Etransport (IP & TX) plan & connection diagram using MS Visio & MsExcel.

Fixed Access& backhaul Transmission dimensioning of capacity requirement for enterpriseservices.

Prepare scope ofwork, RFQs, RFPs, budgets etc. for building the enterprise networksinfrastructure to provide Wi-Fi, FTTX & Cloud based solutions for corporateorganizations.

Work with crossfunctional teams on seamless design and implementation of project scope

Plan and raisetechnical work orders for service integration

Coordinate anddrive Technical Site Surveys

Providetechnical support for enterprise customers

Educational Requirements

First degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Three (3) to Five (5) years relevant post NYSC work experience ina mobile telecommunications transport environment with technical expertise inplanning, designing, integrating and optimizing integrated transport networksand nodes such as MW, PDH/SDH, DWDM and IP-MPLS on both core and accessnetworks.

Transport (IP & TX)Network Planning and Design

Sound knowledge of Mobile& Enterprise Networks

In-depth knowledge ofLast mile connectivity, interfaces, IP / Data communications and varioustransmission technologies.

Last mile network Design &planning

Bandwidth and capacityplanning & management

Cisco/Huawei/JuniperCertification

Logical decision-makingabilities

Ability to managemultiple projects within the established scope, budget and timeline.

Presentation skills

Problem Solving

Ability to Innovate

Passion for Excellence

Integrity

Interpersonal skills

Team work

Customer Focus

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)