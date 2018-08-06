The University of Winnipeg President’s Scholarships in Canada, 2019 – Apply Now

The University of Winnipeg is now accepting applications for 2018-19. The scholarship is awarded to international students entering any of the University’s divisions for the first time – Undergraduate, Graduate, Collegiate, PACEor ELP.

The university of Winnipeg is dedicated to ensuring that all students have equal access to higher learning. As a result of this mandate, there are support service and programs in place like a financial assistant to make that happen.Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: 1 October 2018

Course Level: University of Winnipeg Scholarship is available for graduate students

Study Subject: University of Winnipeg Scholarships are awarded to study all subjects offered by the university.

ScholarshipAward: University of Winnipeg Scholarship are awarded for graduate students

Nationality: International students are eligible to apply for this scholarship

Number of Scholarships: Number not given

Scholarship can be taken in Canada

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: International students are eligible to apply for this scholarship

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have a minimum 80% admission average or equivalent.

Be an international student.

Entering the first year of any program.

Demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

Apply for admission by the scholarship deadline date.

English Language Requirements: Below is a list of the tests and programs for the English language that is acceptable at The University of Winnipeg:

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Applications should be submitted via post.

In addition to this application, please submit the following pieces of information:

Personal Statement: Outline leadership qualities, extracurricular/volunteer involvement and academic goals. This should be 250-500 words.

Resume: List volunteer/extra-curricular activities in chronological order, work experience, awards, any publications, etc.

Official Transcript.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)