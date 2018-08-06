Stanbic IBTC Bank Current Recruitment [7 Positions] – Apply Now

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.

Job Title: Business Banker – Calabar

Job ID: 34047

Location: Calabar, Cross River

Job Sector: Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should:Click here to apply

Job Title: Business Banker

Job ID: 34043

Location: Oyo

Job Sector: Banking



Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Business Banker – Sango Otta 2

Job ID: 34042

Location: Sango Otta 2, Ogun

Job Sector: Banking



Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Business Banker

Job ID: 34045

Location: Garki Area 3, Abuja

Job Sector: Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Business Banker (Ogbomosho)

Job ID: 34041

Location: Oyo

Job Sector: Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Personal Banker

Job ID: 34049

Location: Oja Tuntun, Kwara

Job Sector: Banking

Job Details

Retail & Business Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Business Banker

Job ID: 34049

Location: Oshogbo, Osun

Job Sector: Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should:Click here to apply

