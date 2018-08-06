SAIMEC Nigeria Limited Job Position Available – Apply Now
SAIMEC provides Supply, Engineering and Services to the Industrial Sector, Oil and Gas & Power companies for enhancing the productivity and reliability of their plant operations. We integrate product and service providers for the Oil & Gas, Power, Refining and Water industries.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Manager – Oil & Gas
Location: Nigeria
Job Description
- Relationship management with clients & manages
- Reports performance on a monthly basis
- Introduction of new product service to client portfolio
- Self-motivated with ability to work under pressure & aptitude to network within a customer organization to identify all key influencers and decision makers.
- Business development of Saimec’s products and service offerings with Clients.
- Negotiate pricing and manage the sales department,
- Manage and follow-up on the quotes and opportunities
- Achieve sales targets and objectives in line with business plan identifies, develops new opportunities with the Clients
- Facilitate the vendor registration process with customers
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
