SAIMEC Nigeria Limited Job Position Available – Apply Now

SAIMEC provides Supply, Engineering and Services to the Industrial Sector, Oil and Gas & Power companies for enhancing the productivity and reliability of their plant operations. We integrate product and service providers for the Oil & Gas, Power, Refining and Water industries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Manager – Oil & Gas
Location: Nigeria

Job Description

  • Relationship management with clients & manages
  • Reports performance on a monthly basis
  • Introduction of new product service to client portfolio
  • Self-motivated with ability to work under pressure & aptitude to network within a customer organization to identify all key influencers and decision makers.
  • Business development of Saimec’s products and service offerings with Clients.
  • Negotiate pricing and manage the sales department,
  • Manage and follow-up on the quotes and opportunities
  • Achieve sales targets and objectives in line with business plan identifies, develops new opportunities with the Clients
  • Facilitate the vendor registration process with customers

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
