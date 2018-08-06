SAIMEC Nigeria Limited Job Position Available – Apply Now

SAIMEC provides Supply, Engineering and Services to the Industrial Sector, Oil and Gas & Power companies for enhancing the productivity and reliability of their plant operations. We integrate product and service providers for the Oil & Gas, Power, Refining and Water industries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Manager – Oil & Gas

Location: Nigeria



Job Description

Relationship management with clients & manages

Reports performance on a monthly basis

Introduction of new product service to client portfolio

Self-motivated with ability to work under pressure & aptitude to network within a customer organization to identify all key influencers and decision makers.

Business development of Saimec’s products and service offerings with Clients.

Negotiate pricing and manage the sales department,

Manage and follow-up on the quotes and opportunities

Achieve sales targets and objectives in line with business plan identifies, develops new opportunities with the Clients

Facilitate the vendor registration process with customers

