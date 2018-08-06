Medical Science Graduate Program Scholarships at University of Alberta in Canada 2019 – Apply Here

Approximately 10-15 Medical Science Graduate Program Scholarships valued at $6,500 each are available as a contribution to the stipend of students registered full time in a thesis based MSc or PhD in Medical Sciences Graduate Program (MSGP) in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry.

That is, doctoral students must submit a PhD proposal package within 24 months of the start of their graduate program and must pass the candidacy exam within 6 months of the MSGPC’s approval of their proposal.Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: 28 September 2018

Course Level: This Medical Science Graduate Program is available for graduate students.

Study Subject: Medical Science Graduate Program Scholarships are awarded to study the subject offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: Medical Science Graduate Program Scholarships valued at $6,500 each.

Nationality: Canadian students

Number of Scholarships: Unknown # of Medical Science Graduate Program scholarships

Scholarship can be taken in: Canada

Eligibility for the Medical Science Graduate Program Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: National students are eligible to apply for this Medical Science Graduate Program scholarship

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

The student must be currently registered or accepted to start as of January 2019 as a full-time thesis-based graduate student in the Medical Sciences Graduate Program (MSc or PhD) in one of the following departments in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry:

Note: Applications from Laboratory Medicine & Pathology are limited to those whose degree will be “Medical Sciences – Laboratory Medicine & Pathology”. Students admitted to the independent LMP program (September 2013 onward) are ineligible’s

The student may not concurrently hold any major awards ($13,000 or greater), or any other stipend award from the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry (e.g. 75th Anniversary Award, FoMD/AHS Student Recruitment Studentships, Motel Graduate Studentship).

The student may be eligible to hold this award more than once.

Award will be withdrawn if the student completes his/her program or ceases to maintain full-time registration

English Language Requirements: The applicants must be fluent in English.

Application Procedure for this

Medical Science Graduate Program:

How to Apply: The application should include:

A completed current application form with original signatures. Please do not use previous applications as forms are updated on a regular basis.

The student’s up-to-date transcripts in letter size unofficial and copies of original are acceptable as long as they are copied to letter size 8 1/2 x 11).

All non-Urfaa transcripts must include a Weighted Average Calculator Form to be completed by the department you are admitted in.

Must include current Urfa transcript even if there are no grades yet.

Two confidential letters of reference which should be received in a signed and sealed envelope

Curriculum vitae, reprints, a ranking of applicants, or other documentation are not required and must not be attached to the application.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)