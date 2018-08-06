Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) Available Opportunity -Apply Now

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence.

The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Contact Centre Manager

Location: Lagos

Job type: Full time

Reporting To: Head Customer Care



Role Purpose

Responsible for managing day-day operations of the contact centre and its agents in line with standard best practices.

Responsibilities

Stay abreast and informed of all new service offerings, schemes and campaigns and ensure that contact centre agents are properly trained to handle question that may arise from these initiatives.

Support and promote all company and departmental sales, service and quality initiatives.

Build and maintain a positive working environment that attracts and retains high- quality staff.

Ensure visibility to agents by walking around periodically to perform live monitoring of agents, compliment agents for on-the-spot performance, and assist struggling agents.

Plan and manage a range of non-phone activities for Contact Centre Agents, including workshops, contact centre cross-training to cover all aspect of soft interactions (Email, Social Media, Live-chat, etc.)

Performance Management and Evaluations: A detailed review of contact center performance expectations and goals, including all KPIs and metrics (productivity, quality, customer satisfaction, attendance/punctuality, schedule adherence etc.) upon which agent performance evaluations will be based.

Provide periodic report of the Contact Centre activities to Management

Meet monthly key Contact Centre performance goals for customer satisfaction, quality, productivity and other performance metrics.

Monitor and evaluate agent daily performance, including calls, emails, Live-chat and all social media interactions, after- work monitoring, review productivity and attendance reports as well as coach staff members to improve performance.

Ensure that the Contact Centre Operations are in line with best practice by ensuring that agents maintains set standards, documenting breaches and providing feedback to management.

Ensure that customers’ questions are answered properly; complaints are resolved quickly as well as handling challenging/Irate customers as refereed by the contact centre team.

Report all infractions, breaches, challenges and operational gaps that negatively impact service delivery

Strive to provide all customers with an outstanding customer experience.

Build, establish and maintain open lines of communication with agents, peers, trainers, managers, QA specialists, and other functional units in a bid to drive operational efficiency.

Minimum Qualifications

Relevant Bachelor Degree in any relevant field

Minimum of 5-7 years relevant work experience supervising a Contact Centre

Technical Competencies:

Trouble shooting skills

Excellent Analytical skills for reporting

Superior Call handling skills

Excellent Writing skills with competence in drafting responses, communiques and feedbacks.

Ability to communicate professionally via other platforms (Email, Live-chat & Social Media)

Good working knowledge of several customer interaction platforms.

Hands on experience with several Telephony applications (Avaya, Digium, Switchvox, etc.)

Proficiency in the use of the Microsoft office Suite.

Customer centric skills

Behavioral Competencies:

Good mentorship skills

Good Leadership skills

Ability to coordinate diverse teams

Ability to relate professionally with customers, colleagues and other stakeholders

Basic understanding of at least 2 local dialects.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

Application Deadline 13th September, 2018.

