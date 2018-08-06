Fantex Oil and Gas Services New Job Position – Apply Now

Fantex Oil and Gas Services is an independent oil and gas company with the principal business objective of identifying, acquiring and developing interests in oil and gas assets in Nigeria.

With highly skilled and experienced manpower focused on delivering top-quality engineering & construction services, we have the potential to design and execute turnkey projects, providing a seamless service offering.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Project Manager manages Fantex Oil and Gas Services projects, and is also accountable for the end to end delivery of projects across a range of clients.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all project/program risks, issues and change requests are managed effectively

Manage client service expectations and briefs and drive successful, measurable outcomes for the client

Set the tone for the team and strive for quality and excellence in all aspects of delivery

Provide weekly project status and burn reports to the relevant project stakeholders

Maintain awareness of the current industry environment that shapes opportunities for client solutions and Controls project scope, change control processes, risks/ issues .

Partner with consulting teams, leaders and other internal departments or regional teams to coordinate and drive delivery

Ensure that overall program is effective, whilst running individual projects according to schedule and keeping within budget

Develop relationships with, and ensure the appropriate participation of, key client & internal stakeholders and executives

Develop, build, and maintain durable and trusted relationships with clients and internal stakeholders.

Develop knowledge of the Fantex platform components and module-synergies – so as to be able to develop realistic and meaningful project plans and high-level solutions

Ensure that each project is reported and fore casted accurately to all external and internal stakeholders

Qualifications

Minimum of a B.Sc or its equivalent.

1+ years of client management experience liaising with business owners and executive level clients is an advantage

Relevant Skills:

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English, and French or German

Proven mentoring, supervisory, and team-building skills.

Ability to solve problems with keen instincts and organizational experience.

Strong knowledge of software development life cycles, web technologies, web development processes

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to identify and resolve issues, manage risk, develop detailed work plans and specifications, perform resource allocations and run team meetings.

Demonstrated ability to assume a leadership role in managing project, departmental and enterprise risks related to projects, systems and business analysis.

Strong influencing skills and negotiation/mediation skills

Ability to motivate and focus people resources where there is no direct reporting relationship

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: vine@fantexoilservices.com.ng

Application Deadline 16th August, 2018.

