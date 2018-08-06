14 Women for Africa Foundation Visiting Senior Research Fellowships in Spain, 2018 – Apply Here

The Women for Africa Foundation is calling applications from African Women to apply for its six month Visiting Science by Women programme Fellowship to be taken at various Centers in Spain.

The Women for Africa Foundation is a private entity founded in 2012 by former vice president of the Government of Spain, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, with the aim of contributing to the development of Africa through its women. Since then, the Foundation has launched a dozen projects in the areas of education, economic development, health, and knowledge and women empowerment.In order to be eligible Individual must have solid working knowledge of English.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 30, 2018

Course Level: This is a six-month visiting senior research fellowship for 14 experienced African women researchers.

Study Subject: The preferred areas of research include:

Health and Bio-medicine

Energy, Water and Climate Change

Agriculture and Food Safety

Mathematics, Information and Communication Technologies

Economic Science

Physics and Materials Sciences

Nanotechnology

Scholarship Award: In general, the duration of the research stays will be six continuous months. Nevertheless, depending on personal and professional needs, and with approval of the host research center, the planned research may be split in two stays within two years after the fellowship has been awarded. Successful candidates will have access to the following benefits:

Return flight from their centre of origin to the host institution

Living allowance of 2.400 Euros gross per month to cover accommodation, personal expense and health and occupational accident insurance coverage.

Beneficiaries must devote themselves entirely to research at the assigned research centre and may not be beneficiaries of any other fellowship, grant, stipend or regular income during their research stay. Beneficiaries might be asked to formalise their relationship with the research centre in writing. In compliance with the local laws, the

Woman for Africa Foundation or the research centre (as the case may be) will, if so required in each particular circumstance by the tax and/or social security regime, retain or withhold the compulsory amounts from the living allowances. Women for Africa Foundation, in collaboration with the research centre, will help beneficiaries with the compulsory formalities in order to obtain the visa with Spanish Embassies and Consulates.

The Women for Africa Foundation strongly discourages final beneficiaries to take along their families, since we cannot assure any financial, logistic or administrative support for families

Nationality: These fellowships are available for African Women.

Number of Scholarships: Up to 14 fellowships are available.

Scholarshipcan be taken in Scholarship can be taken at the following centers in Spain. Each centre will host 1 researcher.

Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO), Barcelona Graduate School of Economics (GSE), Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), Vall d´Hebron Institut de Recerca (VHIR), Institute for Neuroscience (IN), Kronikgune Research Center, Biocruces Bizkaia (BC), DeustoTech, Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), Institute of Health Carlos III (ISCIII), Donostia International Physics Center, Material Physics Center – Centro de Física de Materiales (MPC-CFM), Repsol, Principe Felipe Research Center (CIPF).

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: These fellowships are available for African Women:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Being a woman

Nationality of an African country.

PhD with at least 3 years of post-doctoral professional experience

Contractual relationship with a university or a public or private non-profit organization based in Africa dedicated to significant scientific research in the areas indicated

Excellent academic record and proven track of relevant research experience

Solid working knowledge of English

Proven experience leading a research group

Beneficiaries of first, second and third edition are not eligible. Candidates must have already identified research groups in the host centres to confirm that their proposed research can be carried out in collaboration with those research groups and, when needed, in their laboratories.

English Language Requirements: Individual must have solid working knowledge of English.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Only applications submitted in English via the Science by Women micro site at www.mujeresporafrica.es will be accepted. They must include the following documents:

Letter of Interest (max. 1 page)

Full curriculum vitae

Fully filled form

Brief but concise description of the project to be developed in the Spanish host centre (max. 2 pages)

