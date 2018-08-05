See The Boyfriend’s Law Certificates Torn By Girlfriend In Lagos During Argument

Earlier Today a man on Twitter shared a heartbreaking story about an angry girlfriend who shredded her Boyfriend’s Certificates into pieces following a fight they Had..

Now, Lots of persons were doubting the guy, that it cannot be possible, However to everyone’s shock he just released the remains of the certificate the lady tore

They are Legal Education Certificate and his Call to Bar Certificate… Quite painful tho.

The lady is said to be in Lagos Police station right now..

