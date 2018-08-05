Pay on Delivery service back on konga

Konga, e-commerce firm, has relaunched Pay On Delivery (POD) for the e-commerce market in Nigeria.

The service, which was launched August 1,2018, started with customers in Lagos, with plans to extend same service to other states from September 1st 2018.The service is coming after Konga effectively achieved same day delivery of approximately 97 per cent of product orders in major cities in the last 30 days.

Confirming the development, the CEO, Konga Online, Mr. Nick Imudia, disclosed that POD was suspended when erstwhile owners – Naspers and AB Kinnevik were in discussions before the acquisition of the business by the Zinox Group.

“We have taken our time to restructure, improve our technology and capacity in terms of our own staff and logistics to meet customers’ expectations. We have invested substantially in our logistics arm, K-Express culminating in the acquisition of new line-haul trucks, delivery vansand motor bikes to meet the commitments of not just POD, but also achieve a minimum of 85 per cent same day delivery of major products categories by July 2019 across the nation as mandated by the Board of Konga.

“Someone must make it happen, and we have decided to take the bull by the horns with new mega warehousing and storage facilities being opened across the country with best in class technologies,” he affirmed.

Imudia, also stated that Konga, in line with its status as the biggest composite e-commerce company in Africa, is expanding its retail network as promised by the company’s management, with a target of 100 stores before the end of 2019 but with a long-term ambition of achieving 774 stores by 2022

“Effective August 1, 2018 and considering Nigeria’s deficient payment system, Konga customers had several payment and delivery options. This will go a long way to excite our customers and expand the numerous order fulfilment channels available to our customers.

“In addition to pre-payment and payment on delivery, you have the additional option of ordering online to pay and collect from the nearest Konga retail store. Our customers can also walk into any of our stores nationwide and with the help of our staff, order products we do not have in store, then pay and collect when it is delivered at the store or we deliver it at their door-steps. At Konga, we consider the challenges of our market and simplify things for our customers. No other e-commerce company offers these delivery and payment options on the continent,” he concluded.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)