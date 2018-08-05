Network Administration Assistant at Rainoil Limited – Apply Now

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream oil and gas company. A prominent player in the Nigerian industry, the company’s operations span across the downstream value chain i.e. Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution and Retail Sales. Our primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (DPK).

Network Administration Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationDelta

Job FieldICT / ComputerLocation: Oghara, Delta

Specialization: Information Technology

Job Responsibilities

Plans, recommends and assists in the design of telecommunications system to be used within Rainoil

Installs, supports and maintains both physical and virtual network servers and appliances

Oversees the day-to-day operation of computer networks within Rainoil

Liaises with the Internet Service Providers and other vendors for cost effective services in line with Service Level Agreements

Maintains computer peripheral equipment such as scanners, printers and ensures that these are prepared and ready to be used

Assists the Head, Information Technology in the deployment of computer hardware around the company

Manages relationship with service providers to ensure seamless, cost effective and hitch free internet connectivity

Maintains logs and records of daily data communication transactions, problems and remedial actions

Provides support and maintenance to the business’ software and applications

Creates accounts for new users in the company’s active directory server and assigns access rights to software applications.

Installs client/server applications and essential software patches, carries out any required maintenance of applications and identifies compatibility issues, escalating appropriately.

Requirements

Minimum of Three (3) years’ experience in the information technology department of a similar organisation

Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree / HND in Computer/System/ Electrical/ Electronic Engineering/ Applied physics/ Computer Science or a related discipline.

Relevant certification such as ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library), CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional), MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) or CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Administrator) is required.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Rainoil Oil and Gas Company career website on www.rainoil.com.ng to apply

