KIOS Research & Innovation Center Of Excellence At University Of Cyprus 2018

The University Of Cyprus, Cyprus invites applications from Interested applicants who are looking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The scholarship will be for one year and may be renewed annually, based on performance, for 3-5 years. It includes the University tuition fees and a monthly stipend between €1000-€1700 depending on the candidate’s qualifications and expertise. The scholarships do not include medical insurance coverage.Applications Deadline: September 14th 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a Bachelor`s or Master’s in Engineering (Electrical, Computer, or Mechanical Engineering) or Computer Science or Mathematics or a related field from an accredited institution.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Interested candidates should submit the following items online through the link.

A cover letter that specifies their employment availability date A detailed curriculum vitae in English or in Greek Copies of transcripts of BSc/MSc degree(s) Short description of their academic and research experiences (1-page maximum). The names and contact details of at least two University Professors from who references may be requested.

