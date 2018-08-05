Graduate Teaching Assistant (GTA) Position at Leeds Trinity University in UK, 2019

The Leeds Trinity University is pleased to invite applications from excellent graduates for a Graduate Teaching Assistant (GTA) position. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four-year studentship to complete a PhD research in an area related to the University’s work related to race equality in HE.

Course Level: Scholarship is available for postgraduate students.

Study Subject: Scholarship is available for all subjects.

The award will include a fee waiver (up to the value of EU/Home rate) plus an annual tax-free stipend equivalent to the standard Research Council rate (£14,777 for 2018-19).

This opportunity will be available as a Graduate Teaching Assistant (GTA) position for suitably qualified candidates. GTAs will complete a PhD. In addition to a fee waiver and stipend, the GTA award will also include an annual salary of £4200.

Nationality: Scholarship is available for home /EU students.

Number of Scholarships: Number not given

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligible Countries: EU/home students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

How to Apply: Once you’ve read the Admissions Policy and know you’ve got the necessary qualifications to apply, you’ll need to contact a related subject area academic who can agree to be your potential supervisor.

Supporting documents and a potential supervisor are the first steps to applying for a postgraduate research degree. You’ll need three people as references and at least two should be qualified to comment on your educational background and potential for your chosen programme of study.

