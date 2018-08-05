FPSO Offshore Logistics Supervisor (Local) at Onstream Group – Apply Now

The Onstream Group constantly searches for new solutions for our clients, adapting to current needs and changing industry trends, staying competitive globally and gaining market share.

FPSO Offshore Logistics Supervisor (Local)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

Experience5 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldOil and Gas / EnergyJob Description

Under the supervision of the Flotel Responsible for Site Environment and Safety delegate (RSES-d) on the Flotel, organizes and coordinates the Marine and Helicopter Logistics activities on site in close coordination with various entities and the Head of Logistics Operations CLIENT, in compliance with budgets and in full respect of the Group’s policies and regulations on Health, Safety, Environmental Protection and Quality;

Oversees the day-to-day logistics operations and assists the RSES-d with administration and management of the logistics contracts;

Processes intra-field transfer requests and organizes all intra-field personnel transfers by means of crew boats (surfers) and personnel transfer basket (as appropriate);

Jointly with HSE ensures that all passengers watch the helicopter, crew boat and personnel transfer basket (FROG) safety video induction (depending on the intended means of transport);

Holds the PTS Key User role. He is in charge of the POB, manages and operates the PTS system, supervises the PTS technical clerk on-board if applicable;

Regularly liaise with the CLIENT Head of Logistics Operations, Marine, HSE and Methods Superintendents, Logistics Bases in Port Harcourt, Onne and Ladol, site Offshore Logistics Leader and his counterparts on PHC District sites (as required);

Acts as the primary correspondent for the Helicopter pilots, Masters of supply vessels and crew boats (surfers), under the supervision of Flotel RSES-d;

He is the only person authorized on Site to modify the flight program and helicopter manifests according to the priorities, emergencies and downgraded situations on site and/or as authorized by the OIM and Flotel RSES-d;

Monitors all daily helicopter activities in accordance with the program issued by the DW Travel Logistics in Lagos

and makes sure that the schedules are respected in order to return to PHC NAF base and Lagos before the limit hours. He organizes the crew changes and ensures that bookings have been processed on the PTS and validated;

Optimizes Jet A1 fuel on site. Modifies the helicopter flight schedule, if necessary, to ensure the on-site refueling;

Manages all vessel movements on site. Liaises regularly with the FPSO, drilling rigs and OIMR/construction vessels to know their loading plans, priorities, prepares and issues site daily vessel movement schedule taking into account cargo priorities of various platforms;

Attends Daily Coordination Meeting with the RSES-d, OIM and other section heads;

Ensures that adequate stock of Marine Gas Oil, potable water is available at all times for the operations.

Prepares all required paperwork and manifests relating to received and discharged cargo from vessels. He is familiar with the various types of cargo carrying units including their markings;

Ensures that stock level of Marine gas oil and fresh water on supply vessels and terminal tugs are correctly followed up in order to anticipate future needs;

Follows-up Diesel bunker vessel operations in the field;

Assumes duties of Muster checker at emergency muster station during alarm situation;

Follows up on the POB. He is in charge of PTS, T card system, POB planning. If such asset is present, he receives the Flotel POB report and reports it to the OIM when required;

Prepares and dispatches Daily Logistics Report to the OIM and other nominated recipients;

Prepares any other ad-hoc reports as requested by the management;

Reviews the site logistics procedures, identifies improvements and proposes changes to the RSES-d;

Applies CLIENT procedures for personnel and cargo transportation. He is well familiar with emergency procedures and applies them when necessary;

He allocates cabins and lifeboats and updates the POB;

Reports all unsafe conditions (anomalies) primarily related to the helicopter, marine operations and cargo operations;

He is expected to take over any other duties within his competency as requested by management on board, without any restrictions.

Job Requirements

High School Diploma and minimum of 5 years Oil and Gas Industry Experience in a similar capacity;

Fully conversant with relevant legislation, Company Rules (Referential) and best practises;

High level of organisational and planning skills;

Ability to react and take decisions according to last minute change;

Remains calm under pressure;

Capacity to communicate, to convince and if needed to impose rules and organization;

Fluent in the English Language;

Confident user of Microsoft Office applications package (Word, Excel, Power Point), SAP (MM, PM, RLM) and PTS;

Good knowledge of the various international standard reference documents: i.e. – IMDG code, CAP437, LOLER, etc.;

Knowledge of various types of helicopters;

Knowledge of helicopter refueling techniques;

Dangerous goods by air and sea awareness (including radioactive sources);

Understanding of crane operations and limitations (including Lifting Management System);

Understanding of crew boat (surfer) operations and limitations.

Possession of BOSIET will be an added advantage.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Onstream Group career website on resourcemanager-150227dc2c0.secure.force.com to apply

