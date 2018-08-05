Fellowships In Protein Biology At University Of Copenhagen – Denmark 2018

The University Of Copenhagen – Denmark is offering the Protein Biology Fellowships to International students willing to pursue a Fellowship program at the Institution.

The main focus of the work in the host laboratory is to understand protein folding and misfolding in the endoplasmic reticulum of mammalian cells. We use a variety of biochemical and cell biological methods, supported by molecular biology and bioinformatics.Applications Deadline: 10th August 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD Fellowships

Eligibility: Applicants should hold an MSc degree in biochemistry/cell biology/molecular biology with good results and good English skills. As criteria for the assessment of your qualifications emphasis will also be laid on previous publications (if any) and relevant work experience.

