Dominica Houston Association Scholarship Fund for US Citizens, 2018

Dominica Houston Association Scholarship to study in the USA. Applicants from USA are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The Dominica Houston Association Scholarship provides individual grants, paid directly to the educational institution, to selected students.The Dominica Houston Association was founded in 1996, by a group of Dominican residents in the greater Houston area, with an idea to unite and bring Dominicans and their friends together, to promote our rich culture and heritage. Since then we have stayed firm, persevered, and have been very active in the community, providing charitable assistance both locally, and at home in Dominica.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 15, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship application for graduating high school seniors accepted into a two year, or four-year college program current college/university students enrolled in a two-year or four-year undergraduate program 2018-2019.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded to study any of the subjects offered.

ScholarshipAward: The Dominica Houston Association Inc. will award five $500 competitive scholarships to Students obtaining a higher education. The scholarship will be applied to tuition at the college or university that the student will be attending or is currently attending. The grant can be used to cover tuition expenses and related supplemental educational expenses such as books, lab fees, and travel and select costs of living.

Number of Scholarships: Up to five scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: Scholarships will be awarded based on the following criteria:

Academic achievement (high school diploma, GED or college GPA) Defined career goals Financial hardship (Financial need) Community service within the last 3 years

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Requirements for scholarship consideration:

Completed scholarship application Acceptance into two or four years accredited college program Must be a full-time student The application must be postmarked no later than September 15th 2018 The application MUST be emailed

Include the following with your application:

Acceptance letter or unofficial transcript from a college Two letters of recommendation (at least one from a teacher or instructor who has taught you during the past year) 150-200 words essay (typed) summarizing your short and long-term career goals, including financial hardship, and community service activities.

