CALD Health Disparities Scholarships At Curtin University – Australia

August 5, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The Curtin University in Partnership with Research Office at Curtin (RoC)l and the Faculty of Health Sciences is offering scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program aims to develop a greater intercultural understanding of migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds and the factors that predict poor health outcomes related to blood-borne viruses (BBV) and other sexually transmitted infections (STI).Applications Deadline: October 1st 2018

Eligible Countries: Australian Citizen, Australian Permanent Resident, Permanent Humanitarian Visa, International students and also to New Zealand Citizens.

Type: PhD

Value Of Scholarships: The successful student shall receive a stipend valued $27,082.00 (2018) per annum for 3 years.

Eligibility:  Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Must have completed their Masters & Bachelors degree program
  • Must have excellent academic records
  • Must have Prior experience working with CALD
  • Must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Please email Professor Alision Reid ( Alison.Reid@curtin.edu.au) an express of interest with:

Cover letter (including experience, interest in the area, personal goals related to research), CV, interview including written assessment.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

