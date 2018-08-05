CALD Health Disparities Scholarships At Curtin University – Australia

The Curtin University in Partnership with Research Office at Curtin (RoC)l and the Faculty of Health Sciences is offering scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program aims to develop a greater intercultural understanding of migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds and the factors that predict poor health outcomes related to blood-borne viruses (BBV) and other sexually transmitted infections (STI).Applications Deadline: October 1st 2018

Eligible Countries: Australian Citizen, Australian Permanent Resident, Permanent Humanitarian Visa, International students and also to New Zealand Citizens.

Type: PhD

Value Of Scholarships: The successful student shall receive a stipend valued $27,082.00 (2018) per annum for 3 years.

Eligibility: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must have completed their Masters & Bachelors degree program

Must have excellent academic records

Must have Prior experience working with CALD

Must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Please email Professor Alision Reid ( Alison.Reid@curtin.edu.au) an express of interest with:

Cover letter (including experience, interest in the area, personal goals related to research), CV, interview including written assessment.

