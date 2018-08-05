Archaeology Scholarships At University Of Oxford – UK 2018

The St Cross College, UK in partnership with the School of Archaeology is offering the Archaeology Scholarship to Interested applicants who are willing to pursue a degree program in Archaeology at the Institution.

The St Cross Graduate Scholarship covers the cost of the Home/EU course fee plus an annual stipend of £6,000, and is tenable for between one and three yearsApplication deadline: March 1st 2019

Eligible Countries: local & EU

Type: DPhil

Eligibility:

Applicant must have applied for DPhil in Archaeology, Classical Archaeology or Archaeological Science.

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors and Masters degree program

Applicants must be financially disadvantaged

Applicants must be Fluent In English Language

How To Apply: Applicants entering into DPhil status in 2019-2020 should apply for a DPhil in Archaeology Using the University’s standard application form and must list St Cross College as their first choice. Everyone who applies at any time before the Final Admissions Deadline will be considered automatically.

