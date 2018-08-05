Airtel Nigeria offers new customers bonus on data, airtime

Airtel Nigeria says it is offering new customers on its network 100 per cent bonus on any data bundle purchased in line with its brand positioning.

As part of its New SmartConnect Package, the network said it was offering eight times the value of any recharge to subscribers.Under the new offer, Airtel, in a statement on Sunday, said new customers would get 100 per cent bonus on every data bundle of N100 and above, and eight times bonus on any recharge, which would be split along the following: main account, 100 per cent; voice, 250 per cent; data, 250 per cent; social, 100 per cent and family and friends, 100 per cent.

Citing an example, it said, “If a new customer buys three gigabyte data bundle, he/she automatically gets 6GB with a validity period of one month. And when a customer refills with N100 worth of airtime, he/she gets credited with N100 in the main account; N250 bonus for voice; N250 bonus worth of data; N100 for Social and N100 for Family & Friends, totalling N800.”

Commenting on the new package, the Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the company was committed to sustaining the SmartConnect’s history of creating value and offering mouth-watering opportunities for telecoms consumers.

“The SmartConnect package has a rich and interesting history of placing absolute power in the hands of telecoms consumers. With the package, we are offering choice and freedom to customers – the power to do whatever they want to do at a very affordable rate and on a reliable and robust 4G Network.

“At Airtel, we are totally committed to creating innovative products and services that will enrich the lives of our customers as well as enable them to succeed in their professional and personal endeavours,” he said.

The telecom company said the 100 per cent data bonus would be available to new customers and valid for 90 days, beginning from the day a customer joinned the Airtel network.

