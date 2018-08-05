150 College Scholarships for High School Seniors Students in USA, 2019

The new 2019 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is now available on offer to graduating high school seniors. Up to 150 scholarships are awarded each year to US citizens.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation invests in our future — offering college scholarships to exceptional high school students dedicated to leadership, service, and action that positively affects others. We’ve done it for 30 years, changing the paths of more than 6,000 young people ready to change the world.Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: October 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study any of the subjects offered.

Scholarship Award: 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship.

Nationality: This scholarship is available for US citizens.

Number of Scholarships: Up to 150 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is available for US citizens.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be:

Current high school (or home-schooled) student attending a school in the U.S. (or select DoD schools) who will graduate during the 2018-2019 academic school year

U.S. Citizens, U.S. Nationals, U.S. Permanent Residents, Refugees, Asylees, Cuban-Haitian Entrants, or Humanitarian Parolees – based on the guidelines utilized by U.S. Department of Education for Federal Financial Aid eligibility

Will receive a high school diploma during the current academic year

Planning to pursue a degree at an accredited U.S. post-secondary institution

Applicants may not be:

Children or grandchildren of employees, officers, or owners of Coca-Cola bottling companies, The Coca-Cola Company, Company divisions or subsidiaries.

International students (with the exception of students at DoD schools)

High school graduates

Temporary residents

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Before You Apply

We advise reading the information below before you start your application in August of 2018 so you can be fully prepared.

The 2018-2019 application has been revamped for this year’s cycle to make the user experience easier and more efficient. We hope this new format will allow more applicants to complete the application and give the Foundation a better understanding of their high school success.

The application will open Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and will close Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

Important Items to Gather

A high school transcript – There is no need to upload, email, mail, fax, or submit in any other fashion, a copy of your transcript. While completing the application, you will be asked to type in your specific grades since your freshman year and their course levels. Having your transcript nearby will help you fill in this information.

Contact info – The names, email addresses and phone numbers of your guidance counsellor and principal.

A list of school and non-school related clubs and organizations in which you have participated since your freshman year as well as any corresponding leadership positions.

A list of honours and awards that you received when participating in school and non-school-related clubs and organizations and the level of each award (Local, State, Regional, or National/International) since your freshman year.

A list of volunteer organizations with which you have served and the number of hours served with each, plus any awards and honors that you have received for your participation since freshman year.

A list of employment during school and during the summer. You will need to know weeks and hours worked.

Collecting this information will help you complete the online application. We do not request nor accept any supplemental information, including high school transcripts, letters of recommendation, essays, personal statements, headshots, or any other items outside of the online application. Any item mailed, emailed, or faxed to the Foundation will be recycled.

