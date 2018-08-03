Glo delights subscribers with Data Calculator

Millions of subscribers on the Glo network have been given a unique opportunity to estimate their Monthly internet data usage on online activities, as the national telecommunication company; Globacom, formally unveils Glo Data Calculator.

In a press statement in Lagos, Globacom said Glo Data Calculator will serve subscribers better by engaging them more on the network and allowing them to determine their data usage and consumption pattern.The telco explained that “customers will determine the total number of data they require within the month based on their data calculation on the website and app thus making budgeting easy.”

Under Glo Data Calculator, Glo customers will choose monthly data entries, followed by details of various online activities including emails sent and received per day, and hours of streaming music (Music, Apple Music and others in Minutes/Day) to calculate usage.

In addition, Glo subscribers will also measure hours of surfing the web (Shopping online, news and others, in minutes/day), use of social Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram in minutes/day), hours of streaming non-HD and high-definition videos (Youtube, Netflix and others in minutes/day), as well as time spent online gaming (Candy Crush, Scrabble etc in minutes/day).

Globacom said the calculation of the online activities of subscribers is real time, as it allows them to slide across the various options to determine usage and make informed decision on appropriate data plan.

It calls on Nigerians to make utmost use of Glo Data Calculator by logging online to http://www.gloworld.com/data-calculator/ to estimate their data usage, adding that the Glo Data Calculator is a “must have for all Nigerians”.

Since inception, Globacom has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers and the introduction of Data Calculator is a consolidation of this forte.

