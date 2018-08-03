FCMB promo gets more 644 winners

Another set of 644 customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been rewarded in its ongoing promotions, tagged: “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 5”.

The second set of winners in the promo, emerged at the second draw held across the bank’s geographical areas, bringing the total winners of cash and other gifts items to 1,288 since March 2018.

The promo, which runs till November this year, is an extension of the bank’s previous reward scheme, designed to give extra value to customers, while promoting financial inclusion and savings culture in the country.The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the bank, but excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

While four lucky customers won N1million each, a total of 640 other account holders smiled home with LED television sets, generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes, at the end of the electronic selection exercise.

At the draws, Mercy Ailekhue won N1million for Lagos region; Hulera Zubairu won for Abuja and North region; Ukwuaba Aliu won for South-East/South-South region; while Williams Rotimi emerged in the South-West Region.

FCMB’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Olu Akanmu, said: ‘’We are excited that more of our customers have continued to be rewarded and empowered through this exciting reward scheme.

“We are committed to impacting the lives of individuals and businesses by delivering valued-added products and quality service that translate to exceptional customer experience. Our existing and potential customers are encouraged to partake in the FCMB Millionaire Promo, because it is an avenue to turn dreams to reality’’.

Akanmu explained that all an existing or new customer of the bank has to do is to increase account balance by N10,000 in any of the eligible savings account and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the Zonal and Regional electronic selection of winners.

While multiple savings of N10,000 and N50,000 will increase the chances of winning, he said that to qualify for the grand finale draws in November 2018, where four customers will each win N2million, existing and new customers are to increase their balances to N50,000 and maintain them for 30 days.

