British American Tobacco Job Opportunity Available – Apply Here

Job Title: Corporate Finance Analyst-Accounts Payable

Job Number: 2866

Location: Lagos

Function: Finance

Level: Non-management

Appointment Type: Permanent



Main Deliverables

Preparation, review and communication of the weekly payment run schedule in line with yearly payment calendar.

Management of open items for all foreign and local vendors.

Maintain excellent working relationship with Global Business Service Team in delivery the P2P objectives.

Records management of the Financial Accounting work group.

Support vendor master data management.

Vendors and employees query management.

Monthly reconciliation of key vendors accounts and balance confirmation.

Monthly reconciliation and sign-off of all Procure to Pay creditors balance sheet accounts.

Drive compliance in P2P process in the full documentation of evidences required by SOX.

Support the delivery of a satisfactory YE SOX audit.

Drive the reduction in aged and outstanding creditor balances.

Timely follow up with employees to close out T&E actions and long outstanding buffer items.

Monthly tracking of reduction in GRIR balances above 60 days.

Main Requirements

Between 3-5 years of relevant experience.

Ability to present clear and concise information.

Ability to work effectively and harmoniously with colleagues from varied cultures and professional backgrounds.

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Good level of computer literacy; personal commitment, efficiency, flexibility, drive for results.

University Degree / Certificate from an accredited academic institution in Accounting or Business Administration.

Experience with another multinational and knowledge of SAP an advantage.

Professional qualification in Accounting (ACA, ACCA,CIMA, CPA) is an added advantage.

Excellent communication.

