Branch.co New Job Vacancy – Apply Now!

Branch delivers world-class financial services to the mobile generation. With offices in San Francisco, Lagos, and Nairobi, Branch is a for-profit socially conscious company that uses the power of data science to reduce the cost of delivering financial services in emerging markets. We believe that everyone, everywhere deserves fair financial access. The rapid spread of smartphones presents an opportunity for the world’s emerging middle class to access banking options and achieve financial flexibility.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Loan Servicing & Collections Associate

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Servicing & Collections Lead, you are part of a team that interacts with current borrowers, ensuring they understand their loan terms, are paying on time, and are receiving excellent customer service. Specifically your role revolves around analysis of loan repayment patterns, defaults and analysis of debt collection efforts by 3rd party debt collectors.

Day-to-day Duties Include:

Generate invoicing data for the debt collection companies and reconcile all invoices

Identify gaps in our processes and recommend areas for improvements

Using SQL, derive borrower data to send to outsourcing companies.

Using Excel, analyze debt collection and loan repayment trends.

Other Duties Include:

Promptly respond to questions from debt collection companies.

Ensure that debt collection companies observe strict guidelines and agreed upon SLA’s.

Correspondence on any communication around loan servicing and debt collection

Listing customers with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs)

Clear customers, who have repaid their loans fully, with CRBs.

Qualifications & Skills

Outstanding Analytical skills

Highly entrepreneurial, comfortable with start-ups, ambiguity and taking initiative

Excellent collaborator and team player.

Good command of SQL

Excellent command of MS Excel

Business/Statistics/Computer Science Degree or their equivalent

Ideal Candidate

You write your own SQL Queries to a database to extract data that you eventually use to inform a decision or solve a problem

You use Excel to analyze, calculate and present data in an easy to understand fashion

You are excited by numbers, behavior patterns and trends

What We Offer

You will be part of a talented, passionate team that is determined to make a positive impact on the lives of the mobile generation throughout the developing world

You will join a team with unmatched experience in financial technology and emerging markets. Since our launch in April 2015, we’ve disbursed millions of loans. Our success has led to investments from Silicon Valley’s leading VCs

We offer a competitive salary, stock options and generous benefits.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

