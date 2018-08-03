Ahmed Musa Leaves Leicester City To Join Saudi Arabia’s Al-nassr On A Four -year – See Transfer Fee

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, 25, has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on a four-year deal from Leicester City.

Al-Nassr announced this morning that he had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee.According to unconfirmed reports, Leicester City received a fee of £14.8m with several add-ons, which will see the deal rise to as high as £25m. The deal is expected to make him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer when the transfer fee is revealed.

The Super Eagles forward was the Foxes’ record signing when he moved to the King Power for £16.6million in 2016, but struggled for playing time and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.

